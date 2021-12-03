In Sports 12.03.2021

The Junior World Rodeo Finals get underway this weekend in Las Vegas.

Among those competing, Shandon high school graduate Katelyn Hurl, who is now a freshman at Idaho State University. Katelyn graduated last June from Shandon high school. Also, Kadin Javadi, is competing in steer wrestling. Kadin is a senior at Templeton high school.

The Junior World Rodeo Finals opened yesterday in Las Vegas and continue through December 11th.

In college basketball

The Cal Poly men lost to Cal Baptist 64-55. Cal Poly’s women’s team lost to Nevada 61-53.

The Cuesta college women beat Taft 73-48. The cougars led by Olivia Missler of Santa Margarita and former Bearcat, Meadow Ingle.

Olivia had 21 points. Meadow had a double-double, 10 points and a game high 11 rebounds.

The Cougars will play West Hills in the title game of the 37th annual Conoco/ Phillips tournament at three tomorrow afternoon at Cuesta.