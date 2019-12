For the fourth time in four years, the high school athletic directors on the central coast re-aligned the leagues for football.

The new conferences each have six teams:

The Mountain League has Arroyo Grande, Righetti, St. Joe’s, Paso Robles, San Luis and Templeton.

The Ocean League has Morro Bay, Mission Prep, Nipomo, Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria and Atascadero.

Fourth reconfiguration in four years.