In Sports 12.05.2022

The Atascadero Greyhound football team beat Colusa 21-0 in the semi-final game of the state championship Saturday in northern California.

The Greyhounds will host San Gabriel of Alhambra for a state championship game Saturday night in Atascadero.

Kick-off is at 6:00 pm Saturday night.

San Gabriel high school has about 2,000 students. The Matadors have a record of 12-3. All three losses were conference games.

In the NFL,

The 49ers beat the Dolphins 33-17.

The Seahawks over the Rams 27-23.

The Raiders beat the Chargers 27-20.

The Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24.

The Ravens nipped the Broncos 10-9.