In Sports 12.05.2022

The Atascadero Greyhound football team beat Colusa 21-0 in the semi-final game of the state championship Saturday in northern California.
The Greyhounds will host San Gabriel of Alhambra for a state championship game Saturday night in Atascadero.
Kick-off is at 6:00 pm Saturday night.
San Gabriel high school has about 2,000 students. The Matadors have a record of 12-3. All three losses were conference games.
In the NFL,
The 49ers beat the Dolphins 33-17.
The Seahawks over the Rams 27-23.
The Raiders beat the Chargers 27-20.
The Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24.
The Ravens nipped the Broncos 10-9.