In Sports 12.07.2022

The Cal Poly Mustangs name a new football coach. He’s Paul Wolf. Wolf was the team’s offensive line coach and running game coordinator. Wolf was previously head coach at Eastern Washington and Washington State.

Former coach Beau Baldwin resigned last week to take a job as offensive coordinator at Univeristy of Arizona State.

Four finalists announced for the Heisman trophy. All four are quarterbacks. They are Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Max Duggan of TCU, Caleb Williams of Southern Cal and CJ Stroud of Ohio State. The Heisman trophy will be awarded Saturday.

No word if the Paso Robles Stroud family will be attending those awards at the Lincoln center in New York.