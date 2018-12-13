In Sports 12.13.2018

The Oakland Raiders are homeless. The raiders rescinding a rent offer to play next season at the coliseum. A $7.5 million dollar offer was on the table, but it’s withdrawn. The Raiders CEO says he doesn’t know where the Raiders will play next season. Could be San Diego, Santa Clara, San Antonio or Nevada. As a result, the Christmas eve game against the Denver Broncos could be their last game at the coliseum. 2019 is up in the air. 2020, they’re scheduled to play in Las Vegas.

In college football, the Cal Poly Mustangs will play next September against Oregon state. The game in Corvallis will be the first between the two schools. Last season the Beavers were 2-10 overall. The Mustangs were 5-6. The game in Corvallis is scheduled for September 14th.