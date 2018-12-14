In Sports 12.14.2018

Two north county water polo players honored for their play with Cuesta college. Both women are from Atascadero.

Sophomore Faith Archibald named Cuesta’s MVP. She also earned All America Honors. She had 87 goals and 38 assists this season. Freshman goal tender Tina Bell was named to the All Western State conference second team. She finished 3rd in the state with 235 saves. 4th in save percentage. 19 saves in one game against San Joaquin Delta is the 3rd highest single-game total in program history. Congratulations to Faith Archibald and Tina Bell of Atascadero.