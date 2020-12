Another thriller in the empty Mott gym at Cal Poly.

The women’s basketball team beats Santa Clara 57-56 on a last minute shot by sophomore Abbey Ellis. That’s the second time she’s pulled that off this season.

In each case, the final score was the same, 57-56. Abbey Ellis is an Australian who was named Big West freshman of the year last year.

The Broncos and Mustangs play again this afternoon at the empty gym on the Cal Poly campus. Tip off at three.