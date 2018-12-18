In Sports 12.18.2018

The Atascadero boys basketball team hosts San Luis Obispo tonight. That game begins at 6:45 tonight at Atascadero high school. San Luis Obispo’s coach still upset that the team’s star player from last year’s team transferred to Mission College Prep. Last year, 6-2 inch freshman guard Assani Berkeley led the Tigers into the CIF state tournament for the first time ever, but he transferred to Mission Prep.

Berkeley recently moved to San Luis Obispo from the mid-west, where he attended catholic elementary schools before enrolling at San Luis Obispo high school. Berkeley is on the Royals this season. He will not be playing for San Luis tonight when they visit Atascadero.

The Royals play Castlemont of Oakland tomorrow. Part of the Mission Prep Christmas Classic which runs through Saturday. It includes teams from Florida and Washington state. Other teams from all over California, San Joaquin Memorial and Taft from the valley,

Dorsey, Fremont and Bishop Montgomery from LA. Castlemont from Oakland, Calabasas, El Camino Real from Woodland Hills and St. Joseph from Santa Maria. Another great Christmas Classic at Mission Prep beginning tomorrow.