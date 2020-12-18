In Sports 12.18.2020

While many high school athletes had to put their competition on hold because of Covid-19, a 16-year-old runner at Science Hill high school in Johnson City, Tennessee broke the national record for an outdoor 5k, under the age of 20.

Jenna Hutchings also broke the US girls high school record, running 15.34 for 5,000 meters. She did it at the Five and Dime track meet in Columbia, South Carolina. It was her first-ever 5k on the track.

Hutchins says she’s benefited from running the hills around Johnson City. Her Science Hill high school team is called the Hilltoppers.