The Cal Poly men’s basketball team lost at Sacramento state 57-56. The mustangs are now 2-9 for the season. The hornets improve to 7-2.

A big win for Gonzaga men’s basketball team last night. The Zags beat North Carolina 94-81. Gonzaga is ranked #2 in the country. The Bulldogs are now 12-1 for the season. Just one loss against #14 Michigan. The Zags beat Oregon, Arizona, and Washington. All of those PAC-12 teams are ranked. The Tarheels fall to 6-5.