In Sports 12.21.2021

The Mission Prep basketball classic continues today in San Luis. Yesterday, St. Joseph beat Clovis North 79-69 to remain undefeated at 8-0.

Atascadero pulled out because of covid, but Mission Prep is playing. Mission Prep lost to Seattle Prep 55-40.

At 2:30, Mission Prep plays Independence. St. Joseph plays Heritage at seven this evening. The three point contest is tonight at 8:30.

The Fresno State women lost yesterday to the University of Portland Pilots, 67-50. Fresno state coach Jamie White says the home team was outplayed.

The Bulldogs fall to 4-7. The Pilots improve to 10-2.