In Sports 12.24.2018

The Oakland Raiders may play their final game at the Oakland coliseum today, but we don’t know for sure.

In 2020, the Raiders move to Las Vegas. Where they play next year is still up in the air. They might return to the coliseum for a final year. They may play in San Francisco at the park, where the Giants play. They might share Levi’s stadium in Santa Clara with the 49ers. They may look outside the bay area.

Tonight, they play at the coliseum. That game will be aired live this evening on KPRL beginning at 5:00 for the pregame show. The Oakland Raiders against the Denver Broncos.