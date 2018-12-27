In Sports 12.27.2018

‘Tis the season for bowl games, but the weather did not cooperate in Dallas yesterday.

The First Responder bowl canceled with Boston college leading #23 Boise state 7-0. Lightning delayed the game, and ultimately postponed it with 5:08 left in the first quarter. The game was delayed for an hour and a half before it was called because of weather.

It’s the second time a bowl game has been canceled. In 1941, Hawaii’s post-season game against San Jose state was canceled because of the attack on Pearl Harbor.