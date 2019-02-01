In Sports 2.01.2019

The Paso Robles boys basketball team plays Friday night at San Luis Obispo high school. Tip-off is at 7:00.

The girls basketball team is hosting St. Joseph at 6:45 at Gil Asa gym Friday night.

The boys soccer team hosts Arroyo Grande at 6:00 Friday night at War Memorial stadium.

Girls soccer team plays next Tuesday at Pioneer Valley high school in Santa Maria.

Atascadero boys basketball team is at Nipomo Friday night at 6:45.

Atascadero girls basketball play next Tuesday at Santa Maria.

The Atascadero girls soccer team is at home against St. Joseph Friday night. The game getting underway at 6:00.

The Greyhound boys soccer team plays at Morro Bay Friday night at six.