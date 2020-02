The Paso Robles boys soccer team beat Stockdale of Bakersfield 3-0 in the first round of the play offs.

Templeton boys lost their first round soccer game to Lemoore 3-1.

In basketball,

Paso Robles boys team lost at Arroyo Grande 96-35.

The Paso Robles girls lost to Arroyo Grande 67-37.

Atascadero girls lose to Morro Bay 54-28.