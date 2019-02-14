In Sports 2.14.2019

A double header at War Memorial stadium yesterday, but it wasn’t the Bearcats. The Templeton high school soccer teams used the stadium for a couple playoff games because their field was unplayable. The girls soccer team beat Hoover of Fresno 2-0. Then the boys took on Washington Union, a highly regarded soccer team from the valley. The boys won 3- zip. Dale Wiggins is the boys varsity soccer coach. He says the first round victory was a good one for the Eagles.

A windy evening at War Memorial stadium yesterday. Both Templeton teams picking up a win in the first round of the central section playoffs, so they will advance. The girls play top ranked San Joaquin Memorial. The boys take on Tulare Union tomorrow.

The Templeton boys basketball team lost to Garces in Bakersfield, 66-29.

Atascadero boys basketball team lost to Clovis North 102-58. The Greyhound girls varsity soccer team lost to Clovis 1-0, and boys soccer team lost to Dinuba 2-1.