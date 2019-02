The second round of the CIF play-offs today, at least for a couple local teams. In the first round of the CIF play offs, the Templeton girls soccer team beat Hoover of Fresno 2-0 on Wednesday. Today, they travel to Fresno to take on top ranked San Joaquin Memorial.

On Wednesday the Templeton boys beat Washington Union 3- zip. The boys travel to Tulare to take on Tulare union this afternoon.