In Sports 2.19.2019

The only one county soccer team still alive in the playoffs. The San Luis Obispo girls soccer team hosting Clovis this afternoon at San Luis Obispo high school. Clovis upset central to set up today’s match up.

High school baseball resumes this week. The Paso robles Bearcats travel to San Luis Obispo in a preseason, non-conference game, although both teams are in the mountain conference. Bearcat coach Jonathon Thornhill tells KPRL his team is anxious to play.

Atascadero travels to Templeton tomorrow afternoon. The new mountain league includes Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Luis Obispo, Mission Prep, St. Joe’s, and Arroyo Grande. Some of the teams play each other in non-conference game before league play begins later this season.