In Sports 2.21.2019

In baseball yesterday, San Luis Obispo beat Paso Robles 6-1 in a game played in San Luis. Junior catcher CJ Ontiveros went 2-3 for the Bearcats, but the team only had four hits in the game. San Luis beat Pioneer Valley last week 21-0. That game was played in Santa Maria. The Bearcats host St. Joseph Friday in their home opener. That game at Paso Robles high school is scheduled to begin at 3:30 on Friday afternoon.

San Luis Obispo girls soccer team will play in the CIF championships on Saturday afternoon, but they don’t know who they’re playing. It will be either Clovis North or Clovis West. The Tigers beat Clovis 2-1 Tuesday to advance to the championship game.