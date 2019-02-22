In Sports 2.22.2019

The Paso Robles high school baseball team plays its home opener this afternoon. The Bearcats are hosting St. Joes of Santa Maria. That game gets underway at 3:30. Coach Jonathon Thornhill says conference play does not start in the mountain league until March 20th.

Templeton baseball plays at Arroyo Grande at 3:30 this afternoon.

Atascadero hosts San Luis Obispo at 3:30 this afternoon.

Paso Robles softball team hosts Central Fresno at 3:30 this afternoon.

Templeton softball hosts Madera at 6:00 this evening.

Atascadero softball team hosts Clovis tomorrow afternoon at 1:00.