In Sports 2.24.2020

In college baseball, the Cal Poly Mustangs split a double header against Brigham Young Saturday. That’s after losing the first two games of a four game series with the Cougars. The good news, freshman Drew Thorpe threw another gem for the Mustangs. Thorpe held Vanderbilt to two runs in the Mustangs upset victory over the Commodores. Saturday, he struck out 13 and shut out the Cougars. He’s thrown 15 innings and his ERA is 1.2. Playing high school ball last year in St. George, Utah, he also hit .390. He led Desert Hills to the Utah state 4A championship.

The Mustangs play at Fresno state tomorrow night. They host #2 ranked Michigan this weekend. Thorpe the likely starter Friday night.

In hockey, a Zamboni driver was brought in to the net for the Carolina Hurricans after goalie James Reimer got injured in a hockey game in Toronto. David Ayres was sitting with his wife when the starting goalie got injured. The 42-year-old Zamboni driver was put in the game after the back-up goalie also got injured. He allowed two goals on the first two shots against him, then blocked eight in a row. It gave the Hurricanes a 6-3 victory over the Maple Leafs. David Ayres got the win. He was paid $500 and gets to keep his jersey, number 90. But he’s going back to driving the Zamboni.