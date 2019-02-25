In Sports 2.25.2019

The Paso Robles high school baseball team beat St. Joseph of Santa Maria Friday afternoon. Final score was 6-5. The Bearcats host Atascadero on Wednesday afternoon.

Atascadero lost to San Luis Obispo Friday afternoon 9-1. On Saturday, the Greyhounds lost in extra innings at Santa Maria, 5-4.

On Friday, Templeton lost at Arroyo Grande 6-1.

The San Luis Obispo girls soccer team beat top ranked North Clovis 2-1 Saturday in Fresno to win the CIF Central Section Championship. With a record of 22-2-1, the girls advance to the Southern Regional Championship. They’re seeded eight, so they’ll take on top seeded J Serra tomorrow in San Juan Capistrano.

The San Luis Obispo boys basketball team lost in the CIF championship game to San Joaquin Memorial 87-45. That game played Friday night at Selland Arena in Fresno.