In Sports 2.25.2020

The Templeton high school softball team hosts Central Fresno at 3:30 this afternoon at Templeton Athletic Park. They’re now charging admission to attend those games in order to pay the umpires.

The Atascadero baseball team hosts Edison at 3:30 this afternoon.

Both the Templeton and Paso Robles baseball teams are 2-0 in the early season. Templeton will play at Liberty in Madera on Saturday. Tyler Kaschevsky already having a big impact for the Eagles this season.

The Bearcats host Dos Palos on Friday at 5:30.

Tonight, the Cal Poly Mustang baseball team travels to Fresno to take on the Bulldogs.

Mason Saunders wins 26 thousand dollars in team roping at the Rancho Rio Rodeo in Wickenberg, Arizona. Saunders and Jaxson Tucker roped four steers in 31.36 seconds to win $26,560 dollars in cash. Turns out the name is an alias. Mason Saunders is actually pitcher Madison Bumgarner. The former all-star with the Giants recently signed a five year, $85 million dollar contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. After being busted, Madison says,“Oh boy, this is ruining my alias.”

Mason is short for Madison. Saunders is his wife’s maiden name. Madison is now hanging up his spurs.