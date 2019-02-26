In Sports 2.26.2019

Paso Robles baseball team hosts Atascadero Tuesday at 3:30. The game was scheduled for Wednesday, but was moved up a day. The Bearcats are coming off a come-from-behind 6-5 win over St. Joseph. PRHS coach Jonathon Thornhill coached Atascadero last year when the Greyhounds swept the Bearcats. JV and Freshman play at Atascadero at 3:30.

Paso Robles girls varsity softball team hosts St. Joseph at 3:30 on Tuesday. They host Buchanan Wednesday at 3:45. Boys Varsity volleyball plays at Mission College Prep at 5:30, Tuesday, JV at 4:30.

Atascadero softball hosts Nipomo at 3:30, Tuesday. The Greyhound softball team beat Clovis 1-0 on Saturday.

Templeton softball team at home vs. Santa Maria, Tuesday at 4:00.

Shandon High School boys volleyball hosts SLO Classical Academy at 5:00.