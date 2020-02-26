In Sports 2.26.2020

The Templeton softball team lost to Central Fresno 5-4 in extra innings. The Grizzlies won it in the 8th inning.

Templeton high school is having a mandatory sports parents meeting tonight at Templeton high school. All of the meetings to be held in the B-wing beginning at seven, but each sport is in a different classroom. This includes track, swimming, golf, baseball, softball, boys tennis and boys volleyball.

Yesterday afternoon, the Atascadero baseball team tied Edison of Fresno by a score of 3-3. They’ll play at Stockdale tomorrow afternoon in Bakersfield.