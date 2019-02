The Paso Robles Bearcats beat the Atascadero Greyhounds 6-5 in extra innings Tuesday night at Barnhart field. The Bearcat softball team beat St. Joseph 7-1 at Paso Robles high school yesterday.

The Atascadero softball team beat Nipomo 8-1 yesterday.

Templeton beat Santa Maria 7-0. Ashley Daugherty threw a no-hitter for the Eagles. Seven innings: 18 strike outs, no hits, one walk. Ashley is already committed to attend Texas A & M after she graduates in June.