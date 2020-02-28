In Sports 2.28.2020

The Paso Robles Bearcat baseball team hosts Dos Palos at 5:30 this afternoon at Barnhart Stadium on the high school campus.

Tomorrow, the Bearcats host Bakersfield at 2:00.

The Atascadero Greyhounds lost to Stockdale in Bakersfield 12-4.

The Greyhounds will host Santa Maria at noon tomorrow.

Templeton high school baseball plays Liberty at eleven tomorrow morning at Firebaugh high school. Then they will play Firebaugh at 2:30 tomorrow afternoon.

In softball,

Templeton hosts St. Joseph at 3:30 this afternoon.

Bearcat softball team plays at Central Fresno today at 3:30.

Atascadero Greyhounds host Buchanan at 3:00.