In Sports 3.01.2019

The Paso Robles Bearcats travel to Arroyo Grande to take on the Eagles at 3:30 this afternoon in Arroyo Grande. The Bearcats coming off an extra inning victory over the Greyhounds on Tuesday.

The Paso Robles softball team hosts Central of Fresno this afternoon at 3:30. Last night, the Paso Robles boys volleyball team beat Santa Maria 3-0 at Gil Asa gym.



The Atascadero baseball team has a home game tomorrow afternoon against Salinas. That’s scheduled at 12 noon. The Greyhounds against the Salinas Cowboys, weather permitting. The Atascadero softball team has a home game this afternoon against Buchanon of Clovis. That game begins at 1:00 at Atascadero high school.



Templeton softball team hosts Pioneer Valley at 4:30 this afternoon. The Templeton baseball team hosts Righetti at 3:30 this afternoon, also at Vineyard ballpark in Templeton, by Vineyard elementary school.