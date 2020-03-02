In Sports 3.02.2020

The Paso Robles Bearcat baseball team won two games over the weekend. Friday, they beat Dos Palos 6-5, Saturday, they beat Bakersfield 9-2.

Against the drillers, two Bearcat pitchers combined for a no-hitter. Junior Jakob Wright threw five innings. He struck out eleven, and allowed no hits and no runs.

Sophomore Tanner O’Farrell gave up two unearned runs, but did not allow any hits. Wright also hit a home run for the Bearcats.O’Farrel hit a double.

C.J. Ontiveros hit a home run and had two RBI’s for the Bearcats. They’re now 4-0. Wednesday, they travel to Visalia to take on the Redwood Rangers.

The Templeton Eagles are also 4-0. Saturday, they beat Liberty 14-0, and Firebaugh 8-0. In the first game, Ryan Domingos pitched a complete game shut out. He gave up only one hit. Nolan Stetz had two hits and five RBI’s. Tyler Kaschewski stole 4 bases and scored four runs.

In the second game, Robbie Lardner struck out eight and gave up only four hits in a complete game shut out. Tyler Kaschewski had three hits and scored three runs.