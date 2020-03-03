In Sports 3.03.2020

The Templeton baseball team hosts Mission Prep this afternoon at 4:30 at Vineyard ball park. The Eagles are 4-0. So far this season, they have not given up a run.

The Atascadero baseball team hosts the Salinas Cowboys at 3:30 this afternoon.

The Paso Robles Bearcats travel to Visalia tomorrow to play Redwood high school.

The Paso Robles softball team hosts Nipomo at 3:30 this afternoon.

The Templeton softball team plays at Santa Maria tomorrow afternoon.

Atascadero softball team plays Liberty of Bakersfield on Thursday afternoon at two.

This evening, the Cal Poly Mustang baseball team plays at Santa Clara.

The top 25 college basketball teams ranked after a flurry of upsets over the weekend. Kansas remains #1 in the AP poll. Gonzaga moves up to #2, Dayton is #3. San Diego state is #5. The only other west coast teams in the top 25, Oregon moves up to #13. BYU moves up to #15.