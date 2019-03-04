In Sports 3.04.2019

The Paso Robles softball team shut out Central of Fresno 11-0 Friday afternoon. Becca Stroud coming up with some key hits in that game Friday. The Bearcat softball team plays tomorrow afternoon at Nipomo, weather permitting.

The Paso Robles Bearcat baseball team beat Arroyo Grande 9-6 Friday in the south county. Lucas Climer allowed only two hits over five innings. The Eagles did not score until the 7th inning, when they put up six runs. The Bearcats play this afternoon at Hanford West. They are now 4-2 for the season under first year coach Jonathon Thornhill.

The Atascadero softball team lost both both games of a double header Friday afternoon in Clovis. Buchanan winning the first game 12-2 and the second 7-1.

The Atascadero baseball team beat Morro Bay late last week, 9-1.

The Templeton baseball team shut out by Righetti on Friday, 6-0.

Templeton softball player Ashley Daugherty threw another no-hitter on Friday. Daugherty struck out 15 as the Eagles beat Pioneer Valley 10-0. That was the second no-hitter of the week for Daugherty. The Eagles are now 3-0 for the season.