In Sports 3.06.2019

The Templeton boys volleyball team beat Santa Maria 3-1 last night.

Templeton Varsity and JV baseball games are canceled due to field conditions.

Paso Robles baseball team has a game scheduled Wednesday afternoon at Righetti in Santa Maria. That game to get underway at 3:30, weather permitting.

The Paso Robles softball team hosts El Diamante of Visalia Thursday at 3:30.

Atascadero softball team plays a double header tomorrow.

They play Shafter tomorrow afternoon at 3:30 and Garces Memorial at 5:00.

The Atascadero Greyhound baseball team hosts Arroyo Grande on Friday.