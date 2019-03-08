In Sports 3.08.2019

The Paso Robles Bearcat baseball team hosts Mt. Whitney at 4:00 this afternoon at Barnhart Field on the Paso Robles high school campus.

The twice postponed Paso Robles baseball game against Righetti is scheduled for noon tomorrow in Santa Maria. The Bearcats have won their last three games under first year head coach Jonathon Thornhill. They are now 5-2 for the season.

The Paso Robles softball team plays at Hanford tomorrow afternoon at 12:00 noon.

The Paso Robles boys volleyball team lost a match with Central Fresno 3-0 yesterday.

Atascadero High School softball team plays today at a softball tournament in Bakersfield. They play Tulare Union today at 12:30.

The Atascadero Greyhound baseball team hosts Arroyo Grande this afternoon at 3:30.

The Templeton softball team hosts Morro Bay this afternoon at Vineyard Ballpark. In the last two games, senior pitcher Ashley Daugherty has thrown two no-hitters for the Eagles. Today’s game gets underway at 6:00.