In Sports 3.12.2019

The Paso Robles softball team hosts the Atascadero Greyhounds at Paso Robles High School, if the field is ready. Coach Billy Tidwell says after all the storms the Paso Robles outfield has standing water. He says they well assess this morning if the game can be played at Paso Robles High School this afternoon. It may have to be moved to Atascadero.

The Paso Robles baseball team plays at El Diamante at 4:15 this afternoon. Both teams are 6-3 for the season. Should be a good game in Visalia

Templeton’s baseball team travels to San Luis to take on the undefeated Tigers. That game begins at 4:30 this afternoon.

The Templeton softball team plays St. Joseph in Santa Maria at 3:00 this afternoon.

The Templeton boys volleyball team plays at Nipomo at 5:30. Atascadero baseball team plays tomorrow afternoon at Righetti.