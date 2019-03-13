In Sports 3.13.2019

Templeton’s Ashley Daugherty threw another no-hitter yesterday. Her third consecutive no-hitter lasted 9 innings. That’s how long it took for the Eagles to beat St. Joseph softball team in Santa Maria. Two freshmen scored the winning runs in the top of the 9th, Alex Dahlen and Alani Mott. They scored on a bunt by Megan Ingle and an RBI fielder’s choice by Bella Backer.

The Templeton baseball team lost to San Luis Obispo. The Tigers prevailed, 6-1, to remain undefeated at 9-0 for the season.

El Diamante of Visalia beat Paso Robles boys baseball team 3-0. Those teams play again Friday in Paso Robles.

The Atascadero Greyhound softball team beat Paso Robles 1-0.