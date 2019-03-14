In Sports 3.14.2019

Yesterday, the Atascadero baseball team lost to Righetti 11-1. The Warriors scored seven runs in the 5th inning to end the game. The Greyhounds will host Righetti Friday afternoon at 4:30.

The Greyhound softball team plays Amador tomorrow at the Mesa Marin softball complex in Bakersfield.

The Paso Robles high school softball team hosts San Luis Obispo tomorrow afternoon. That game scheduled for 4:30 at Paso Robles high school.

The Paso Robles baseball team hosting el Diamante at 4:30 tomorrow afternoon. Tuesday, the Bearcats lost to el Diamante in Visalia.

Templeton baseball team hosts the undefeated San Luis Obispo Tigers at 6:00 tomorrow at Vineyard ballpark.

The Templeton softball team travels to Santa Maria tomorrow afternoon to take on Righetti. That game scheduled for 4:30 tomorrow.