In Sports 3.15.2019

The Paso Robles softball team beat Sanger 6-4 yesterday afternoon at Paso Robles high school. The team hosts San Luis Obispo this afternoon at 4:30.

The Paso Robles baseball team hosts el Diamante of Visalia at 4:30 this afternoon. Coach Jonathon Thornhill says the weather is perfect baseball weather. The Bearcats play el Diamante at 4:30 this afternoon. They play tomorrow evening as well, hosting Seaside at 6:00.

The Atascadero girls softball team beat Arroyo Grande 5-0 yesterday afternoon. Bailey Doherty threw a no-hitter for the Greyhounds.

The Atascadero boys baseball team is at home against Righetti this afternoon at 4:30.

Templeton girls softball team plays at Righetti at 4:30 this afternoon.

The Templeton boys baseball team hosts San Luis Obispo at 4:30 this afternoon.