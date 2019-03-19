In Sports 3.19.2019

The Paso Robles baseball team’s game against undefeated San Luis Obispo will be played at 6:00 tonight at Paso Robles high school. Because of the threat of rain Wednesday, the game was moved up one day. It’s the first conference game for the Bearcats (7-5.) The Tigers are a perfect 10-0.

Lucas Climer will start for the Bearcats. The senior left hander is 1-3 with an ERA of 2.62. The Bearcats may face Cooper Benson, the Tigers’ ace. In four games, Cooper has three wins and a save. He has given up six hits and struck out 30. His ERA is 0.00. Benson has committed to Arizona State. The Bearcat-Tiger baseball game begins at six this evening at Paso Robles high school.

A big softball match up this afternoon in Templeton. The Eagles to host Atascadero. Ashley Daugherty will start for the Eagles. She has three no-hitters so far this season. Bailey Doherty will start for the Greyhounds. Bailey has one no-hitter this season. That game begins at 4:30 this afternoon at Vineyard ball park in Templeton. The Templeton boys baseball team plays the Greyhounds at Atascadero high school at 4:30 this afternoon.