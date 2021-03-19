In Sports 3.19.2021

High school football kicks off tonight. The Templeton Eagles host the Wasco Tigers.

Coach Don Crow tells KPRL the Tigers are good. Templeton has many of their key players returning including quarterback Tyler Kaschewski and running backs Josh Berna and Cody Blankenship and two big lineman are back. Anthony Fischer is 6-7, 265 lbs. Chase Richards is 6-2, 285 lbs.

The Eagles hosting the Wasco Tigers tonight. Kick off is at seven for that game.

The Bearcats host the St. Joseph Knights at War Memorial stadium. St. Joseph is one of the top teams on the central coast again this year.

The Atascadero Greyhounds were scheduled to travel to Santa Maria to take on Pioneer Valley. Because of covid at Pioneer Valley, that game has been cancelled. The Greyhounds will play Arroyo Grande this evening. The Eagles game with Righetti was also cancelled.