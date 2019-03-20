In Sports 3.20.2019

The Paso Robles Bearcat baseball team upset the undefeated San Luis Obispo Tigers Tuesday night, 9-3. Senior southpaw pitcher Lucas Climer got the win for the Bearcats. Those teams play again Friday night in San Luis Obispo.

The Paso Robles softball team beat Arroyo Grande 11-2.

The Atascadero Greyhound softball team beat Templeton 7-0. Greyhound pitcher Bailey Doherty gave up only one hit in the game. She also went 4-4 at the plate with a double and a home run.

The Atascadero baseball team beat Templeton 4-2.