In Sports 3.25.2019

The Paso Robles Bearcat boys baseball team lost at San Luis Obispo Friday night…7-0.

The Bearcats travel Wednesday to Santa Maria to take on St. Joseph.

The Paso Robles girls softball team beat St. Joseph Friday 2-0. The Bearcats will host Righetti tomorrow.

Atascadero beat Righetti 11-2 Friday. The Greyhound girls softball team plays at San Luis Obispo tomorrow afternoon.

The Atascadero boys baseball team lost to Templeton Friday, 3-0. The Greyhounds play at San Luis Obispo on Wednesday afternoon.

The Templeton boys baseball team hosts Arroyo Grande on Wednesday.

The Templeton Eagles girls softball team beat Santa Ynez 2-0. Ashley Daugherty throwing a one-hitter against the Pirates. Templeton hosts Paso Robles on Friday.

Cal Poly may name a new mens’ basketball coach this week.

One of the leading candidates comes from the San Diego area.