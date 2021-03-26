In Sports 3.26.2021

High school football teams return to action tonight. The Templeton Eagles host the Morro Bay Pirates tonight at Mike Erb field.

Kick off is at 7:00 this evening. That game to be aired here on KPRL tonight. Incidentally, the Eagles are ranked third in the Central Section Division 4.

The Atascadero Greyhounds play tonight at Mission Prep. Kick off at 6:00 tonight in San Luis Obispo. The Greyhounds coming off a 33-21 loss to Arroyo Grande last weekend. The Greyhounds moved up dramatically after playing tough against Arroyo Grande last weekend. They are ranked #13 in division 3.

The Paso Robles Bearcats also playing in San Luis tonight. They take on the San Luis Obispo Tigers at 7:00 this evening. The Bearcats coming off a loss to St. Joseph last week at War Memorial stadium. The Knights are regarded as the top team on the central coast this season.

Last night, the Templeton girls soccer team lost to Nipomo 2-1. They’re now 1-1 for the season. On Tuesday, the Eagles shut out Pioneer Valley in Santa Maria 4-0. In that game Tuesday, Megan Rubin had two goals for the Eagles. Ella Thompson and Lindsay English, each had one. Rubin and Thompson are sophomores. English is a senior.

The Templeton baseball team opened their season on the road against Mission Prep at Sinsheimer park. The Eagles beat the Royals 9-2. Ryan Domingos named player of the game. He struck out eight in four scoreless innings. Robbie Lardner closed out the game for the save. The Eagles scored eight runs in the 5th inning. They’re at home tomorrow morning at Vineyard Field against Morro Bay.