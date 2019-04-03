In Sports 4.03.2019

The Atascadero softball team beat St. Joseph 7-0 yesterday at Atascadero high school. Bailey Doherty threw another no-hitter for the Greyhounds. The Greyhounds have won six games in a row. Atascadero will play the Bearcats at Paso Robles high school tomorrow afternoon.

The Templeton softball team beat Arroyo Grande 5-4 at Vineyard Athletic Park. Templeton will play Friday at St. Joseph in Santa Maria.

This afternoon, the Atascadero baseball team will host the Paso Robles Bearcats. That game gets underway at 4:30 this afternoon at Atascadero high school.

The Templeton baseball team hosts St. Joseph of Santa Maria at 4:30 this afternoon.