In Sports 4.05.2019

The Atascadero Greyhound boys baseball team beat the Paso Robles Bearcats 4-2 Thursday afternoon at Barnhart Field in Paso Robles. Justin Vose, who won Tuesday’s game with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 7th in Atascadero, stymied the Bearcat offense. The game was scheduled for Friday, but moved up a day to avoid a potential rain-out.

The Paso Robles girls softball team beat the Atascadero Greyhounds 5-1 Thursday afternoon. Freshman Jaiden Ralston threw her first no hitter for the Bearcats. The Bearcats scored three runs in the third inning against Bailey Doherty, who has thrown two no-hitters this season. The teams are now tied for first in the Mountain League at 6-1.