In Sports 4.08.2019

The Templeton Eagles softball team beat St. Joe’s Friday afternoon 8-1. Ashley Daugherty pitched a 7-inning one hitter. She also hit an RBI double and a grand slam home run. The Eagles play Righetti at home at 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The Templeton Eagles baseball team lost to St. Joseph’s 9-3 Friday afternoon. The Eagles travel to Santa Maria Wednesday to take on Righetti.

The Atascadero softball team plays at home Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 against Arroyo Grande.

The Paso Robles softball team plays at San Luis Obispo Tuesday afternoon at 4:30.

The Paso Robles baseball team hosts Arroyo Grande Wednesday afternoon at 4:30.