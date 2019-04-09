In Sports 4.09.2019

The Templeton Eagles softball team plays Righetti at home at 4:30 this afternoon.

The Templeton Eagles baseball team travels to Santa Maria tomorrow to take on Righetti.

The Atascadero softball team plays at home this afternoon at 4:30 against Arroyo Grande.

The Paso Robles softball team plays at San Luis Obispo this afternoon at 4:30.

The Paso Robles baseball team hosts Arroyo Grande tomorrow afternoon at 4:30.

The Cal Poly Mustang baseball team hosts Fresno State at six this evening at Cal Poly.