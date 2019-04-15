In Sports 4.15.2019

The Paso Robles baseball team beat Arroyo Grande 10-3.

The Paso Robles softball beat Arroyo Grande 7-2. Jaiden Ralston struck out 16 in the game.

Atascadero softball team in a tournament late last week. They beat Morro Bay 7-4, and St. Bonaventure 9-0 on Friday. On Saturday they beat Pioneer Valley 11-1, and lost to Golden Valley of Merced 1-0.

In the mountain league, Paso Robles and Atascadero baseball teams are tied for third place with identical 3-5 records.

In softball, Paso Robles leads with a record of 9-1. Atascadero second with a record of 8-1.