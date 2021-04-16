In Sports 4.16.2021

The Templeton Eagles hosting the Paso Robles Bearcats tonight in high school football.

Bearcat coach Matt Carroll tells KPRL about the match-up which has not occurred since 1924. He says it’s unique, because the coaches and players all know each other. He says it’s critical that the Bearcats win the turnover battle, and tackle well, especially the star players.

Templeton coach Don Crow tells KPRL what the Eagles have to do to win tonight’s game. It’s very similar to Carroll’s analysis. He says the Eagles must prevent turning over the ball to the Bearcats, tackle well and execute well on offense.

The Eagles against the Bearcats tonight at Templeton high school. Only two family members per player may attend the game, but you can hear the game live here on KPRL beginning at 6:30.

Legendary Bearcat coach Rich Schimke will be helping KPRL with the broadcast tonight. Providing analysis and keeping stats. Rich also knows many of the coaches and players involved in tonight’s football game.

In Atascadero tonight, the Greyhounds host the Nipomo Titans.