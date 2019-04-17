In Sports 4.17.2019

The Paso Robles Bearcat baseball team lost to Righetti 8-4 yesterday at Barnhart Field. The teams play again Thursday in Santa Maria.

The Paso Robles softball team played in a tournament in Clovis. Yesterday, they lost to Buchanon 19-2. Buchanon is ranked #9 in the country. Then, they beat Redwood of Visalia 6-2. Jaiden Ralston struck out 14. The Bearcats play Clovis East today in the consolation championship game. Tomorrow, they play Righetti high school in Santa Maria.

The Atascadero softball team beat Righetti 4-2. Bailey Doherty struck out 9 Warriors.

The Atascadero Greyhound baseball team lost at St. Joseph 8-7.

The Templeton Eagles baseball team plays Buhach Colony of Atwater in a tournament today at Sinsheimer stadium.