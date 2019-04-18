In Sports 4.18.2019

The Paso Robles high school baseball team travels to Santa Maria to play Righetti at 4:30 this afternoon. Righetti leads the Mountain League with a record of 8-1.

The Paso Robles softball team also travels to Righetti for a game at 4:30 this afternoon. The Bearcats share the league lead with a record of 9-1, 15-5 overall.

The Atascadero softball team hosts San Luis Obispo this afternoon at 4:30. The Greyhounds share the conference lead with the Bearcats. They’re also 9-1 in conference, 18-7 overall.

The Atascadero baseball team plays at St. Joseph at 4:30 this afternoon.

Yesterday, the Templeton softball team beat San Luis Obispo 10-0. Ashley Daugherty threw another no hitter in that game. She struck out 11 Tigers. She only faced 15 batters in the game. Daugherty also hit another home run in that game. It was called at the end of the 5th inning because the Eagles had a 10-run lead.

Templeton softball and baseball teams do not play again until next week.